(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost tight games in MLB action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (26-45): The Royals dropped the game and the series to the Athletics (25-49), falling on Sunday, 5-3. Carlos Santana had a double among two hits and drove in two to lead the Kansas City offense, which managed just six hits. That spoiled a strong start from Brady Singer (3-3), who struck out five in 8 1/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (41-34): The Cardinals blew an early five-run lead and lost in 10 innings to the Cubs (28-45), 6-5. Brendan Donovan and Ivan Herrera had two hits apiece, and Paul Goldschmidt, Donovan and Juan Yepez all hit home runs for St. Louis. Jack Flaherty lasted just two innings before leaving with a shoulder injury while Zack Thompson (1-1) gave up one unearned run in the 10th to take the loss.