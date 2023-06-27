(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were on opposite ends of low-scoring contests on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (22-57): The Guardians (38-40) put up two runs in the top of the night for a 2-1 win. The Royals had only two hits. Those came from Edward Olivares -- on a double -- and Freddy Fermin. Dairon Blanco scored their lone run. Scott Barlow took the loss while Brody Singer struck out three on four hits in six innings of shutout, no-decision baseball.
St. Louis Cardinals (33-45): The Cardinals were a 4-2 winner over the Astros (42-37) on Tuesday. Paul DeJong homered and drove in two while Nolan Arenado had two hits, one RBI and scored once. Dylan Carlson contributed two hits, and Jordan Walker had one hit and scored a run. Jordan Montgomery was the winning pitcher. He threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out six while scattering six hits and one earned run. Jordan Hicks earned his fifth save of the season.