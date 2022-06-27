(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rolled while the Royals were rolled in MLB action on Monday.
St. Louis Cardinals (42-34): The St. Louis Cardinals rolled to a 9-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday in MLB action. Juan Yepez led the offense with two home runs and five RBI, and Paul Goldschmidt was 4-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBI and two runs. Nolan Gorman and Dylan Carlson also had two hits and two runs each. Adam Wainwright (6-5) went seven innings, struck out nine and scattered seven hits to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (26-46): The Texas Rangers (35-37) scored the game’s final six runs in a 10-4 win over the Royals. Whit Merrifield had two hits, drove in two and scored two runs for Kansas City in the defeat. Andrew Benintendi also had two hits and drove in one. Kris Bubic (1-5) allowed seven runs — five earned — on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.