(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost again on Sunday in MLB action.
Royals (33-43): The Royals were swept by the Rangers (30-48), which scored three runs in the first inning on their way to a 4-1 victory. Whit Merrifield had three hits and an RBI, and Ryan O’Hearn and Nicky Lopez piped in two hits of their own to lead the Kansas City offense. Brady Singer (3-6) took the loss, allowing three runs — two earned — on four hits with five strikeouts over five frames.
Cardinals (37-41): St. Louis dropped the series to Pittsburgh, 7-2, on Sunday. The Pirates scored three times in the first and twice each in the fourth and fifth innings. Johan Oviedo (0-4) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five in four innings to take the loss. Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong each drove in one run for St. Louis.