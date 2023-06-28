(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both took losses in MLB on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (33-46): The Cardinals dropped a high-scoring meeting with the Astros (43-37), 10-7. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan all hit home runs for St. Louis. Goldschmidt finished with three hits and two RBI, and Arenado had three RBI. Donovan posted two hits, an RBI and two runs. Miles Mikolas gave up five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Giovanny Gallegos (1-4) was touched up for five runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.
Kansas City Royals (22-58): The Royals were crushed in a 14-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians (39-40). Drew Waters had two hits for Kansas City in the loss. Freddy Fermin drove in the only run of the game. Austin Cox (0-1) gave up four runs on four hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.