(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged the Marlins with a big fifth inning while the Royals dropped another to the Rangers in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (43-34): The St. Louis Cardinals used a four-run fifth inning to take a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins (33-40). Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan had two hits each, and Carlson drove in two to lead the Cardinals. Dakota Hudson (6-4) struck out three in five innings to pick up the win. Ryan Helsley came on in the ninth for his sixth save.
Kansas City Royals (26-47): The Royals lost another one to the Texas Rangers (36-37), 8-3. Jonathan Heasley (1-4) gave up seven runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in the loss. Andrew Benintendi and Nicky Lopez had two hits each, and Kyle Isbel hit a home run for the Kansas City offense. Vinnie Pasquantino was 0-for-4 in his ML debut.