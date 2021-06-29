(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied late for a win over the Diamondbacks while the Red Sox came back to beat the Royals in MLB action on Monday.
Royals (33-44): The Red Sox scored the final five runs of a 6-5 win over the Royals. Carlos Santana, Michael A. Taylor and Whit Merrifield all hit home runs within the first two innings, but Kansas City didn’t score from then on in the loss. Merrifield had three hits, Santana drove in three and Emmanuel Rivera smacked a pair of hits in MLB debut.
Cardinals (38-41): The Cardinals put up a six-run seventh inning to beat the Diamondbacks, 7-1. Dylan Carlson had tow hits and two RBI, and Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong both drove in two with DeJong smacking his 10th home run. Wade LeBlanc worked the first 4 1/3 innings, striking out two and allowing just one run on four hits in the win. Giovanny Gallegos (5-1) was the winning pitcher with a perfect seventh inning.