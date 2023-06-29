(KMAland) -- Freddy Fermin hit a two-run walk-off double to lift the Royals while the Cardinals were crushed by Houston in MLB on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (23-58): Freddy Fermin hit a two-run walk-off double in the 10th inning, and Kansas City won 4-3 over the Cleveland Guardians (39-41). Drew Waters added two hits, and Nick Pratto had a game-tying RBI single in the eighth. Zack Greinke pitched six innings, allowing just two runs. Aroldis Chapman (4-2) worked the 10th inning to get the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (33-47): The Cardinals were mauled by the Houston Astros (44-37), 14-0. St. Louis had just four hits — all singles — with one each from Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker. Adam Wainwright (3-3) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks in just 1 2/3 innings to take the loss.