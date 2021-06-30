(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won by a run while the Royals lost by a run in MLB action on Tuesday.
Royals (33-45): The Royals lost another one-run game to the Red Sox, 7-6. Ryan O’Hearn had a big game for Kansas City with a home run among three hits, driving in two, and Michael A. Taylor was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Whit Merrifield also hit a first-inning home run in the loss. Brad Keller gave up 10 hits and walked five while allowing six runs in five innings, but Jake Brentz (2-1) was saddled with his first loss.
Cardinals (39-41): St. Louis took a 3-2 win over Arizona for their second consecutive victory. Nolan Arenado hit his 16th home run and drove in two while Tommy Edman added two hits, drove in one and scored once. Carlos Martinez (4-9) struck out six and gave up one run on four hits for St. Louis. Alex Reyes worked two innings for his 19th save.