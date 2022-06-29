(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were on opposite sides of one-run games on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (27-47): The Royals held off the Rangers (36-38) for a 2-1 victory. MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel drove in their runs while Melendez had two hits, including a double. Andrew Benitendi also had two hits, and Hunter Dozier doubled. Zack Greinke got the win after striking out three on four hits in six innings. Scott Barlow recorded his 10th save of the year with a pair of strikeouts.
St. Louis Cardinals (43-35): The Marlins (34-40) plated two runs in the top of the ninth for a 4-3 win. Juan Yepez had two hits and a double while Edmundo Sosa had two hits and two RBI. Dylan Carlson had two RBI off one hit, and Brendan Donovan managed one RBI. Ryan Helsley took the loss after striking out three on two hits in one inning. Andre Pallante struck out two with two earned runs on five hits in seven innings.