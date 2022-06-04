(KMAland) -- Paul Goldschmidt stayed hot in a win for the Cardinals while the Royals surrendered too many home runs in a loss to the Astros Friday.
Kansas City Royals (16-34): Brady Singer surrendered three home runs in the Royals’ 10-3 loss to the Astros (34-18). Bobby Witt Jr. hit a three-run home run for the Royals while Whit Merrifield and MJ Melendez had two hits apiece. Singer struck out four in the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (30-22): The Cardinals scattered nine runs in the first four innings of a 14-5 win over the Cubs (22-30). Paul Goldschmidt ran his hit streak to 25 consecutive games with a three-run home run while Corey Dickerson and Nolan Gorman also went deep. Gorman drove in three runs while Lars Nootbaar and Dickerson plated two, and Tommy Edman had three hits and scored three times. Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader contributed two smacks each. Miles Mikolas was the winning pitcher. He struck out four in five innings.