(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both suffered losses on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (17-41): The Rockies (26-34) scored five in the first inning of a 6-4 win. Nick Pratto homered for the Royals while Bobby Witt Jr. had a three-hit day. Salvador Perez had two hits and an RBI, and Maikel Garcia and Drew Waters had one hit and one RBI apiece. Daniel Lynch took the loss. He struck out seven on six hits in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (25-34): The Pirates (30-27) held on for a 4-3 win. Nolan Gorman hit a two-run homer while Willson Contreras also went deep. Paul Goldschmidt added two hits in the loss. Jordan Montgomery was the losing pitcher. He struck out five on four hits with one earned run in 5 2/3 innings.