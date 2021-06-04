Salvador Perez
Photo: Chris Bernacchi (MLB.com)

(KMAland) -- The Royals edged the Twins while the Cardinals lost to the Reds in MLB action on Thursday. 

Royals (28-26): Jarrod Dyson sped home on a pair of errors in the seventh innings, and the Royals held off the Twins (22-34), 6-5. Salvador Perez hit two home runs, and Hunter Dozier also went deep to lead the Kansas City offense. Jakob Junis (2-3) threw an inning and go the win while Scott Barlow pitched the final two for his second save. 

Cardinals (31-26): The Reds doubled up on the Cardinals, 4-2. Tommy Edman had two hits to lead the St. Louis offense while Tyler O’Neill and Yadier Molina also drove in one run each. Adam Wainwright (3-5) threw seven innings, giving up three runs on eight hits in taking the loss.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.