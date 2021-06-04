(KMAland) -- The Royals edged the Twins while the Cardinals lost to the Reds in MLB action on Thursday.
Royals (28-26): Jarrod Dyson sped home on a pair of errors in the seventh innings, and the Royals held off the Twins (22-34), 6-5. Salvador Perez hit two home runs, and Hunter Dozier also went deep to lead the Kansas City offense. Jakob Junis (2-3) threw an inning and go the win while Scott Barlow pitched the final two for his second save.
Cardinals (31-26): The Reds doubled up on the Cardinals, 4-2. Tommy Edman had two hits to lead the St. Louis offense while Tyler O’Neill and Yadier Molina also drove in one run each. Adam Wainwright (3-5) threw seven innings, giving up three runs on eight hits in taking the loss.