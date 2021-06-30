(KMAland) -- The Cardinals finished a sweep of the Diamondbacks while the Royals lost to the Red Sox for a third straight night in MLB action on Wednesday.
Cardinals (40-41): St. Louis finished a three-game sweep of Arizona with a 7-4 win. Paul Goldschmidt doubled twice among there hits while Tyler O’Neill also had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs. Kwang Hyun Kim struck out five and allowed just one run on three hits in five innings to get the win. Alex Reyes pitched the ninth inning for his 20th save.
Royals (33-46): The Royals’ struggles continued in a 6-2 loss to the Red Sox. Salvador Perez did have a highlight evening for Kansas City with four hits and an RBI, and Jorge Soler posted two hits of his own. Mike Minor allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings to take the loss in a game that saw a lengthy delay in the mid innings.