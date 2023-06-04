(KMAland) -- The Royals got a win while the Cardinals dropped a tight battle on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (18-41): The Royals were a 2-0 winner over the Rockies (26-35). Maikel Franco hit his first career home run while Michael Massey also drove in a run. MJ Melendez doubled in the victory. Brady Singer was the winning pitcher. He struck out seven on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Scott Barlow notched his seventh save of the season.
St. Louis Cardinals (25-35): The Pirates held off the Cardinals in a 2-1 game. Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals while Tommy Edman doubled as one of his two hits. Luken Baker also had two hits. Miles Mikolas was the losing pitcher. He allowed 10 hits in five innings.