(KMAland) -- The Royals nabbed a rare win while the Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Cubs on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (17-34): After five scoreless frames, the Royals were able to break through courtesy of a two-run homerun from Salvador Perez on their way to a 6-0 win over the Astros (34-19). Kansas City tacked on some insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, as the bullpen of Kris Bubic, Collin Snider, Arodys Vizcaino, Josh Staumont, and Scott Barlow combined for a five-hit performance. Perez’s homerun was his first since mid-May, as he ended the night going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
St. Louis Cardinals (30-23): The St. Louis Cardinals took one game and lost one as they faced the Chicago Cubs (23-30) in a doubleheader. In their first outing, Cubs’ pitcher Matt Swarmer kept the Cardinals’ bats cold as he only allowed two hits through six innings. Christopher Morel was the bright spot for the St. Louis offense with three hits in five at bats and recorded their lone RBI.
The script flipped in the second game as St. Louis came from behind to win 7-4 in extras. After surrendering the lead early, the Cardinals got a three run fourth inning to push ahead 3-1. The Cubs quickly tied things as both pitching crews kept the opposing offenses at bay. In the tenth, Cardinals’ rookie Brendan Donovan connected on a two-run double to help propel St. Louis to the winner’s column. He would go on to finish 3-for-5 with a run and four RBIs. The night also marked the 3,000th appearance of Cardinals’ first baseman Albert Pujols in the majors.