KC Royals

(KMAland) -- Kansas City rolled to a win while the Cardinals just kept on losing in MLB action on Friday. 

Royals (29-26): The Royals scored nine in the first and four in the second on their way to a dominant 14-5 win over the Twins (22-35). Whit Merrifield went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, and Michael A. Taylor added two hits and three RBI. Brad Keller (6-4) struck out five and scattered seven hits in five innings to get the win.

Cardinals (31-27): The Cardinals rally fell short in a 6-4 loss to the Reds (26-29). Dylan Carlson had three hits while Tommy Edman drove in two and Edmundo Sosa hit a home run. Kwang Hyun Kim allowed three runs in three innings to take the loss.

