(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won an extra-inning thriller while the Royals fell at home on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals (32-23): The Cardinals needed 11 innings but notched a 5-3 win over the Cubs (23-32) on Sunday evening. Juan Yepez singled in the top of the 11th to break the tie. Paul Goldschmidt stayed hot with two hits while Harrison Bader had two hits, tripled and scored twice. Nolan Arenado plated two, and Brendan Donovan doubled while driving in a run. Genesis Cabrera picked up the win for the Royals after striking out five on two hits and four innings.
Kansas City Royals (17-35): The Astros (35-19) used four runs in the final two innings for a 7-4 win over the Royals. Salvador Perez homered, doubled, posted two hits and drove in three while Ryan O’Hearn tallied their other RBI and finished with one hit. Michael A. Taylor contributed two hits and a run in the loss. The Royals used seven different pitchers. Jonathan Heasley took the loss after scattering seven hits and three earned runs on five strikeouts in six innings.