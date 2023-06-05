(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both dropped games in MLB action on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (18-42): Nick Pratto homered among two hits and scored twice, and MJ Melendez singled, doubled and drove in two to lead Kansas City in a 9-6 loss to the Miami Marlins (33-28), which overcame an early 4-0 deficit. Salvador Perez also had a single and a double, and Carlos Hernandez pitched two shutout innings as an opener. Mike Mayers (1-1) gave up seven runs on nine hits in three innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (25-36): The Cardinals dropped a 4-3 decision to the Rangers (39-20), which walked off with the home win. Paul DeJong had two hits and an RBI, and Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado also had an RBI each for St. Louis. Adam Wainwright gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out three. Genesis Cabrera (1-1) allowed the run in the ninth inning to take the loss.