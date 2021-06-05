(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost tight battles with division rivals on Saturday in MLB action.
Royals (29-27): The Royals had their five-game win streak snapped in a 5-4 heartbreaker to the Twins (23-35). Andrew Benintendi tripled, homered and drove in two to lead the offense while Whit Merrifield added a pair of RBI. Kelvin Gutierrez had two hits, including a ninth-inning lead-off double, but Jarrod Dyson was doubled off third after a line drive by Michael A. Taylor. Mike Minor struck out five and gave up five runs in seven innings to take the loss.
Cardinals (31-28): The Cardinals lost their third straight to the Reds (27-29), 5-2. The Reds scored the final three runs of the game to break a 2-all tie. Nolan Arenado had three hits and two RBI, and Tyler O’Neill had a pair of hits for St. Louis in the defeat.