(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost one-run games on Sunday in MLB action.
Royals (29-28): The Royals wasted another lead-off double in the ninth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Twins (24-35). Whit Merrifield doubled to lead off the ninth, but he didn’t advance any further in the defeat. Merrifield had two hits and scored the only run of the game on a hit by Andrew Benintendi. Brady Singer (3-5) took the loss, throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing two runs on eight hits and three walks.
Cardinals (31-29): The Cardinals lost to the Reds (28-29) for a fourth straight day, 8-7. Lucas Sims worked around a pair of baserunners in the ninth to clinch the game with his sixth save of the year. Nolan Arenado had four hits and two RBI for the Cardinals while Tyler O’Neill smashed a two-run shot. John Gant allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings.