(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals kept their losing ways in MLB on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (18-43): The Royals managed just one run on five hits in a 6-1 loss to the Marlins (34-28). Bobby Witt Jr. had two of those hits — both singles — while Nick Pratto doubled and scored the only run of the game for KC. Zack Greinke (1-6) allowed just one earned run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (25-37): St. Louis dropped their fifth straight, falling 6-4 to the Rangers (40-20). Brendan Donovan had two hits while Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker all hit home runs for the Cardinals in the loss. Arenado drove in two runs. Matthew Liberatore (1-2) went four innings, allowing five runs — four earned — in four innings.