St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals got a late run to beat the Rangers while the Royals lost on Wednesday. 

Kansas City Royals (18-44): The Royals dropped their third consecutive game -- a 6-1 loss to the Marlins (35-28). Vinnie Pasquantino doubled for the Royals while Nick Pratto had one hit and one RBI. Maikel Garcia had one hit and one RBI while Jordan Lyles fell to 0-10 on the year. Lyles struck out two, gave up six hits, five earned runs and walked one in seven innings. 

St. Louis Cardinals (26-37): Alec Burleson's home run in the eighth inning was all the Cardinals needed in a 1-0 win over the Rangers (40-21). Nolan Arenado added two hits in the dub. Jack Flaherty struck out eight and allowed only three hits in six innings of no-decision baseball. Jordan Hicks got the win, and Ryan Helsley picked up the save. 

