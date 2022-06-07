(KMAland) -- The Cardinals lost in walk-off fashion while the Royals were shut out by the Blue Jays in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (32-24): The Cardinals lost 4-2 in 10 innings on a two-out walk-off three-run home run from Taylor Walls of the Rays (32-23). The loss spoiled seven strong innings from Dakota Hudson, who struck out six and gave up just one run on two hits and a walk. Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina had two hits each for St. Louis in the loss.
Kansas City Royals (17-37): The Royals lost another in shutout fashion, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays (33-22), 7-0. Kansas City had just six singles, including two by Kyle Isbel and one each from Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez, Carlos Santana and Emmanuel Rivera. Brad Keller (1-7) took the loss in giving up three runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked just two.