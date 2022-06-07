Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals lost in walk-off fashion while the Royals were shut out by the Blue Jays in MLB action on Tuesday.

St. Louis Cardinals (32-24): The Cardinals lost 4-2 in 10 innings on a two-out walk-off three-run home run from Taylor Walls of the Rays (32-23). The loss spoiled seven strong innings from Dakota Hudson, who struck out six and gave up just one run on two hits and a walk. Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina had two hits each for St. Louis in the loss.

Kansas City Royals (17-37): The Royals lost another in shutout fashion, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays (33-22), 7-0. Kansas City had just six singles, including two by Kyle Isbel and one each from Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez, Carlos Santana and Emmanuel Rivera. Brad Keller (1-7) took the loss in giving up three runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked just two.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.