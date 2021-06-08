(Anaheim) -- Jackson Kowar’s Major League debut didn’t last past the first inning in an 8-3 Royals loss to the Angels on Monday.
Kowar got just two outs, gave up four runs on three hits and two walks and left after 39 first-inning pitches. The Royals climbed back into the game with a pair of runs in the second, but the Angels scored four of the final five for the win.
Hunter Dozier had three hits, Salvador Perez finished with two and Jorge Soler blasted his fifth home run of the season in the loss.