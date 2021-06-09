(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals had their losing streaks continued on Tuesday in MLB action.
Cardinals (31-30): The Cardinals lost their sixth straight, falling 10-1 to the Indians. Carlos Martinez struggled through four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits to take the loss. Edmundo Sosa and Matt Carpenter had two hits each to account for four of St. Louis’ six hits.
Royals (29-30): The Royals suddenly dropped below .500 with their fourth straight loss, dropping an 8-1 game to the Angels (29-32). Kris Bubic (1-1) lasted just four innings, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks. Offensively, Hanser Alberto had a pair of hits and drove in the lone Royals run.