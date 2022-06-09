(KMAland) -- The Cardinals lost another to the Rays while the Royals held off the Orioles in MLB action on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (32-26): The Cardinals lost another 2-1 decision to the Tampa Bay Rays (34-23). St. Louis managed just two hits, getting a double from Albert Pujols and a single out of Nolan Arenado. Miles Mikolas (4-4) threw an eight-inning complete game with nine strikeouts and two runs allowed on three hits.
Kansas City Royals (19-37): The Royals edged past the Orioles (24-34) for a 7-5 win. Carlos Santana and MJ Melendez each hit home runs for Kansas City. Salvador Perez, Melendez and Santana had two RBI each, and Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt Jr. posted two hits apiece. Kris Bubic struck out five in 4 1/3 innings before handing things over to the bullpen, which posted 4 2/3 shutout innings, including the final 1 1/3 by Scott Barlow, who earned the save.