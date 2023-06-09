(KMAland) -- The Cardinals slugged their way to a win while the Royals took another L in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (18-45): The Royals took another loss on Friday, falling to the Orioles (39-24), 3-2. Nick Pratto had a hit and drove in one run while Nicky Lopez tripled and scored. Maikel Garcia also singled and scored for Kansas City, which spoiled a solid start from Daniel Lynch (0-2), who struck out four in six innings and gave up three runs on eight hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (27-37): Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker all hit home runs for St. Louis in a 7-4 win over the Reds (29-35). Walker had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Brendan Donovan posted three hits, an RBI and two runs for the Cardinals. Arenado totaled two hits and two RBI of his own while Jordan Montgomery (3-7) threw six shutout innings and struck out six to get the win.