(KMAland) -- The Cardinals snapped their six-game losing skid while the Royals lost their fifth straight on Wednesday in MLB action.
Cardinals (32-30): The Cardinals snapped a six-game losing skid with an 8-2 win over the Indians (32-27). Tyler O’Neill hit two home runs, singled, drove in three and scored three times to lead the St. Louis offense. Paul Goldschmidt also went deep, and Matt Carpenter had a three-run double. Adam Wainwright (4-5) struck out six and gave up just two runs on three hits in seven innings to get the win.
Royals (29-31): The Royals dropped their fifth straight in a 6-1 loss to the Angels (30-32). Brad Keller (6-5) took the loss with five runs allowed on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Kelvin Gutierrez had the only RBI of the game for the struggling Royals offense.