(KMAland) -- The Royals doubled up on Toronto while the Cardinals were routed at Tampa Bay in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (18-37): The Royals doubled up Toronto (33-23) for an 8-4 win. Carlos Santana had a big performance with two doubles among four hits while Emmanuel Rivera and MJ Melendez had two RBI each on one hit apiece. Whit Merrifield, Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez also had two hits each behind Brady Singer (3-1), who struck out five and allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings to get the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (32-25): Tampa Bay (33-23) rolled to an 11-3 win over St. Louis. Packy Naughton (0-2) struggled through 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits to take the loss. Tyler O’Neill was a lone bright spot on offense with a home run among two hits and three RBI.