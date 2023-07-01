(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Yankees split a doubleheader while the Royals held off the Dodgers in MLB on Saturday.
St. Louis Cardinals (34-48): The Cardinals and Yankees (45-37) split a doubleheader with St. Louis winning 11-4 and New York taking a 6-2 win. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman each hit home runs in the opener with Goldschmidt driving in four. Nolan Gorman and Andrew Knizner also had two hits and two RBI each, as Jack Flaherty (5-5) threw six shutout innings with four strikeouts to get the win. In game two, Lars Nootbaar hit a home run and finished with two hits. Goldschmdit and Jordan Walker also had two knocks. Matthew Liberatore (1-3) took the loss with three runs allowed on seven hits.
Kansas City Royals (24-59): The Royals held off the Dodgers (46-36) for a 6-4 win. Maikel Garcia doubled among two hits and Bobby Witt Jr. also had two hits and an RBI. Drew Waters tallied one hit and drove in two. Dylan Lynch (2-3) was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in five innings. Carlos Hernandez, Taylor Clarke and Scott Barlow pitched well in relief, especially Hernandez, who had two shutout frames. Barlow got the final four outs for his 10th save.