(KMAland) – The Royals hit back-to-back homers to pull away for a win, while the Cardinals blew an early lead Friday night.
Kansas City Royals (28-47): Vinnie Pasquantino homered for his first big league, which was quickly followed by a solo blast from Hunter Dozier as part of a two-run fourth inning in a 3-1 Royals win. Dozier totaled three hits andAndrew Benintendi finished 2-for-4 with a run driven in. Brad Keller got the win on the mound, turning in six innings of shutout work with five strikeouts. Scott Barlow got his 11th save of the year, despite surrendering a run in the ninth.
St. Louis Cardinals (43-36): Philadelphia scored three in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh to come back and beat the Cardinals 5-3. Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle, highlighted by his 15th dinger of the year in the third inning. He finished with three runs driven in and scored once. Paul Goldschmidt doubled in one of his two hits and scored twice. Miles Mikolas took the loss, giving up just two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings of work.