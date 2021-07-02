(KMAland) -- The Royals lost their ninth straight while the Cardinals lost the opening game of their series in Colorado.
Royals (33-47): The Royals were flattened by the Red Sox, 15-1, to finish a four-game sweep and move Kansas City’s skid to nine games. Carlos Santana, Hunter Dozier and Nicky Lopez all had two hits for the Royals offense. Kris Bubic (2-4) gave up five runs on four hits in four innings to move to 2-4 on the season.
Cardinals (40-42): The Cardinals fell to the Rockies by a 5-2 final. Elias Diaz hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to finish the game. Paul Goldschmidt went deep among two hits while Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong had two hits of their own for the Cardinals. Giovanny Gallegos (5-2) took the loss while Adam Wainwright threw eight innings, struck out four and gave up just two runs on six hits in a no decision.