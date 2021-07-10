(KMAland) -- The Cardinals blanked the Cubs while the Indians cruised past the Royals on Saturday.
Royals (36-53): The Indians routed the Royals 14-6 behind a six-run fourth inning. Andrew Benintendi had three hits, drove in two and homered. Salvador Perez also homered and drove in two runs. Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez accounted for the Royals' other runs. Lopez, Salvador Perez, Ryan O'Hearn, Michael A. Taylor, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler registered hits for the Royals. Mike Minor received the loss on the hill.
Cardinals (44-46): The Cardinals scratched five runs in the fifth inning of a 6-0 win over the Cubs. Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered while driving in one, two and two runs, respectively. Goldschmidt, DeJong and Harrison Bader recorded two hits while Matt Carpenter, Yadier Molina, Tyler O'Neill and Kwang Kim also recorded knocks. Kim earned the win on the mound, tossing six innings of five-hit baseball and striking out seven.