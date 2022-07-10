(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in Major League Baseball action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (32-52): The Royals tallied a 5-1 win over the Guardians (41-42). MJ Melendez led the Royals with a pair of RBI off one hit while Kyle Isbel drove in a run on two hits. Nicky Lopez and Andrew Benintendi plated one more on a hit. Brian Dozier had two hits and a double, and Bobby Witt Jr also doubled. Zack Greinke was the winning pitcher after striking out five on three hits in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (46-42): The Cardinals used Tommy Edman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth to hold on for the win. Albert Pujols homered as one of his three hits and drove in a run while Edman added to his go-ahead sacrifice with a double. Lars Nootbaar had a hit and an RBI. Jordan Hicks took the win on the bump after striking out one in one inning. Andre Pallante struck out four on nine hits with three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.