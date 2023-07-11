(Seattle) -- The National League edged past the American League, 3-2, at the 2023 All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle to end a nine-game losing skid in the annual contest.
Colorado’s Elias Diaz hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the eighth while Miami’s Luis Arraez had two hits and an RBI to lead the NL offense. The Dodgers’ J.D. Martinez also had two hits. Zac Gallen, Josiah Gray, Alex Cobb, Justin Steele, Camilo Doval, Josh Hader and Craig Kimbrel all threw scoreless innings for the winners.
The American League got a solo home run from Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz, and Bo Bichette of Toronto also drove in a run. Gerrit Cole, Nathan Eovaldi, Sonny Gray, Carlos Estevez, Yennier Cano, Jordan Romano, Michael Lorenzen, Kenley Jansen and Pablo Lopez also had scoreless outings for the AL.