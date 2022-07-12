(KMAland) -- The Royals swept a doubleheader from the Tigers while the Cardinals took down Philadelphia in MLB action on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (34-52): The Kansas City Royals nabbed a doubleheader sweep of the Detroit Tigers (36-51), winning 3-1 and 7-3. In the opener, Vinnie Pasquantino homered among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Bobby Witt Jr. and Emmanuel Rivera had two hits apiece for the Royals. Brad Keller (5-9) struck out eight in seven innings, and Scott Barlow nabbed his 14th save. In game two, Bobby Witt Jr. went 4-for-5 with three RBI, and Pasquantio and Nicky Lopez both finished with two hits. Ryan O’Hearn added a hit and two RBI. Daniel Lynch went four innings, struck out three and left with an injury. Angel Zerpa (1-0) was the winning pitcher with two shutout innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (47-42): Corey Dickerson had a home run among two hits, drove in three and scored twice, and St. Louis was a 6-1 winner over Philadelphia (46-41). Lars Nootbaar added a home run of his own, and Dylan Carlson posted three hits behind Miles Mikolas (6-7), who struck out five in 7 1/3 innings.