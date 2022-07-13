(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged the Dodgers while the Royals lost tight to the Tigers in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (48-42): The St. Louis Cardinals took a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-30). Albert Pujols and Nolan Gorman both hit home runs while Tommy Edman had two hits to lead the Cardinals offense. Juan Carlos Oviedo (2-1) was the winning pitcher in throwing 1 1/3 innings of relief. Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his 10th save.
Kansas City Royals (34-53): The Royals lost a 7-5 matchup with the Detroit Tigers (37-51). The Tigers scored four runs in the seventh, taking advantage of three of the Royals’ four errors on the night. Andrew Benintendi had two hits and two RBI, Kyle Isbel added three hits and MJ Melendez posted a two-hit game. Kyle Bubic threw 5 2/3 innings of three-run ball, striking out five, while Jose Cuas (2-1) took the loss in giving up four runs in two-thirds of an inning.