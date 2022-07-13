(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals were winners over the Tigers while the Cardinals blew a six-run lead to the Dodgers in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (35-53): The Kansas City Royals scored four runs in the fourth of a 5-2 win over Detroit (37-52). Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier had two hits apiece, and Brady Singer (4-3) threw six innings, finishing with six strikeouts and just one run allowed in the win. Scott Barlow threw the ninth inning to earn his 15th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (48-43): The Dodgers (57-30) came back from a 6-0 deficit in the final three innings to take a 7-6 win over the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings, but the St. Louis bullpen gave it up with LA scoring two in the seventh, three in the eighth and two in the ninth. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run, and Paul Goldschmidt had a hit and two RBI to lead the Cardinals offense. Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar and Andrew Knizner all had two hits each. Giovanny Gallegos gave up two runs in the ninth inning to blow the save.