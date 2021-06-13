(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals kept on losing Sunday in MLB action.
Royals (30-34): The Royals finished their West Coast swing with another loss, falling 6-3 to the Athletics (40-27). Kris Bubic (1-2) took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings. Carlos Santana and Andrew Benintendi each hit home runs, and Salvador Perez finished with a team-high two hits to lead the KC offense.
Cardinals (32-33): The Cardinals continued their losing ways with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Cubs (38-27). Carlos Martinez (3-7) tossed seven innings, stuck out six and allowed two unearned runs on four hits to take the tough-luck loss. St. Louis had just two hits with Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill both hitting safely.