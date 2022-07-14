(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Blue Jays with seven rookie starters while the Cardinals were shut out by the Dodgers in MLB action on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (48-44): The St. Louis offense disappeared again in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-30). Dylan Carlson and Nolan Arenado both had two hits, including one double each for the Cardinals. Dakota Hudson gave up four runs on six hits and struck out three in 6 2/3 innings to take the defeat.
Kansas City Royals (36-53): The Kansas City Royals took a 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays (47-43) despite using seven rookies in their starting lineup. Edward Olivares had three hits, and Bobby Witt Jr. and Nate Eaton each hit home runs for the Royals offense. Eaton’s home run doubled as his first career hit. Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Nicky Lopez all had two hits behind Angel Zerpa (2-0), who threw five innings, struck out two and gave up just one run on four hits. Scott Barlow threw the ninth for his 16th save.