(KMAland) -- The Cardinals held off the Reds while the Royals were rocked by the Blue Jays in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (36-54): The Royals struggled through an 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays (48-43). Nick Pratto collected his first two Major League hits, including a double, while Nicky Lopez had a hit and drove in a run. Zack Greinke (3-6) went the first four innings, allowing four runs — three earned — with three strikeouts and one walk. Carlos Hernandez also went four innings and gave up four runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (49-44): The St. Louis Cardinals held off a late rally from the Cincinnati Reds (34-56) to take a 7-3 win. Brendan Donvoan had two hits and drove in three runs, and Tommy Edman added a two-hit, two-run game. Nolan Gorman smacked a solo home run — his ninth of the season — and Andre Pallante (3-4) tossed five innings and had five strikeouts on the mound. Ryan Helsley came in to get the final three outs to nab his eighth save of the season.