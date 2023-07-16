(KMAland) -- The Royals were swept while the Cardinals split with the Nationals on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (26-67): The Royals suffered a pair of losses to the Tampa Bay Rays (60-35) on Saturday. The Rays won the first game 6-1 and the second game 4-2. In game one, Bobby Witt. Jr accounted for their only one run with a solo homer while Salvador Perez had four hits, including a double. Alec Marsh was the losing pitcher, accounting for 11 hits on five hits and two earned runs in six innings. In game two, the Rays edged the Royals 4-2. Dairon Blanco led the Royals offense with one hit and one RBI while Maikel Garcia had an RBI and Nick Pratto doubled. Bobby Witt Jr also doubled in the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (39-53): The Cardinals split the doubleheader with the Nationals (37-55). In game one, the Cardinals lost 7-5. Willson Contreras, Brendan Donavan & Lars Nootbaar each homered in the loss while Donovan accounted for three RBI. Contreras and DeJong each accounted for two hits apiece while DeJong doubled. Jordan Hicks was the losing pitcher. In game two, the Cardinals won 9-6. Nolan Arenado and Alec Burleson each homered. Arenado had two RBI, while Burleson did so among his three hits. Brendan Donovan tripled and drove in two while Paul Goldschmidt two hits and an RBI.