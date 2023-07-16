(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals won by identical scores in Sunday's Major League Baseball action.
Check out the full rundowns below.
Kansas City Royals (27-67): The Royals' offense shined in an 8-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays (60-36). MJ Melendez, Drew Waters and Bobby Witt Jr each homered. Witt Jr also tripled among his three hits and Melendez and Waters had two hits apiece. Melendez doubled in the win while Waters tripled. Nick Pratto, Salvador Perez, Maikel Garcia, Kyle Isbel and Nicky Lopez added one hit each. Brady Singer was the winning pitcher. He tossed eight innings, striking out four while allowing seven hits and four earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (40-53): A 3-run fourth inning led to an 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals (37-56) on Sunday. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman both homered. Goldschmidt plated two on two hits while Gorman had three hits and two RBI. Brendan Donovan doubled as one of his two hits and had two RBI, and Jordan Walker had a double. Paul DeJong accounted for two hits in the win. Jack Flaherty was the winning pitcher. He tossed six innings, striking out seven while allowing three hits and three earned runs.