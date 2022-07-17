(KMAland) -- The Royals fell in extra innings while the Cardinals rolled in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (36-55): The Royals spoiled a Vinnie Pasquantino two-run home run in the 10th to take a 6-5 extra-inning loss. Pasquantino smacked his third home run of the season in the 10th while Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey had two hits each. Joel Payamps (2-3) allowed three runs on four hits in the bottom of the 10th to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (50-44): The Cardinals rolled to an 11-3 win over the Reds (34-57). Paul Goldschmidt and Lars Nootbaar each hit home runs while combining for three hits, six RBI and three runs scored. Tommy Edman added two hits for the Redbirds in the win. Miles Mikolas (7-7) worked seven innings and allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts in the victory.