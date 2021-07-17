(KMAland) -- The Royals opened the second half with a dominant win while the Cardinals were routed in MLB action.
Kansas City (37-53): Whit Merrifield went 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Nicky Lopez added two hits, four RBI and two runs to lift Kansas City in a 9-2 win over the Orioles (28-62). Salvador Perez, Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier and Hanser Alberto all added two hits each, and Josh Staumont (1-2) was the winning pitcher with a clean inning in relief of Danny Duffy, who went four innings and struck out three.
St. Louis (44-47): San Francisco scored three times each in the fifth and seventh innings to take a 7-2 win over St. Louis. The Cardinals had 11 hits, but they were just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Paul Goldschmidt went deep, Paul DeJong added three hits and Tyler O’Neill and Harrison Bader tallied two safeties each. Adam Wainwright (7-6) took the loss despite striking out seven in six frames.