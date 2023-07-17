(KMAland) -- The Tigers rallied to beat the Royals while the Cardinals edged the Marlins in MLB action on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (27-68): The Royals suffered a 3-2 loss to the Tigers (42-51) on Monday. The Tigers plated all three runs in the eighth inning. Freddy Fermin led the Royals with three hits and an RBI while Nick Pratto had a hit and drove in a run. Samad Taylor and MJ Melendez also accounted for one hit each. Taylor Clarke was the losing pitcher. Jordan Lyles threw six innings, striking out four and allowing three hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (41-53): The Cardinals posted two in the fifth and three in the sixth for a 6-4 win over the Marlins (53-43). Nolan Arenado had two hits, doubled and drove in four runs while Dylan Carlson doubled among his two hits, plated a run and scored three times. Jordan Walker also had two hits and an RBI. Nolan Gorman doubled and scored a run, and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and scored twice. Miles Mikolas got the win. He threw six innings, striking out three while allowing seven hits and three earned runs. Jordan Hicks picked up the save.