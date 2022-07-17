(KMAland) -- The Royals lost the final game of their series with the Blue Jays while the Cardinals had their game with the Reds postponed due to rain on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (36-56): The Royals dropped the final game of their series with Toronto (50-43), 4-2. Kris Bubic threw seven strong innings with two unearned runs allowed while striking out four and giving up just five hits. Wyatt Mills (0-1) gave up two runs in the eighth to take the loss. Nick Pratto smacked his first career home run, finishing with two hits, and Edward Olivares also had a hit and an RBI in the defeat.
St. Louis Cardinals (50-44): The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds (34-57) were postponed due to rain. It will be made up on September 17th as part of a day-night doubleheader.