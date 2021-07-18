St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- Brady Singer struggled in a Royals loss while the Cardinals edged past the Giants in MLB action on Saturday.

Kansas City (37-54): Brady Singer gave up seven runs on eight hits in two innings in an 8-4 loss to Baltimore (29-62). Salvador Perez topped the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Nicky Lopez had two more hits and two runs scored for KC in the loss.

St. Louis (45-47): Kwang Hyun Kim (5-5) was impressive with six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out one. Alex Reyes worked the ninth inning for his 21st save of the season. Paul Goldschmidt had a home run among three hits and drove in two, and Tyler O’Neill also went deep. Paul DeJong tallied two hits of his own.

 

