(KMAland) -- Brady Singer struggled in a Royals loss while the Cardinals edged past the Giants in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City (37-54): Brady Singer gave up seven runs on eight hits in two innings in an 8-4 loss to Baltimore (29-62). Salvador Perez topped the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Nicky Lopez had two more hits and two runs scored for KC in the loss.
St. Louis (45-47): Kwang Hyun Kim (5-5) was impressive with six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out one. Alex Reyes worked the ninth inning for his 21st save of the season. Paul Goldschmidt had a home run among three hits and drove in two, and Tyler O’Neill also went deep. Paul DeJong tallied two hits of his own.