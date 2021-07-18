(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won a low-scoring battle with the Giants while the Royals were shut out by Matt Harvey and the Orioles on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City (37-55): The Royals were shut out by Matt Harvey and four Orioles pitchers in a 5-0 defeat. Kansas City had just six hits, including four of them by Hunter Dozier, who had two doubles. Carlos Hernandez (1-1) struck out six and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings to take the loss.
St. Louis (46-47): The Cardinals scratched a go-ahead run in the seventh and won a 2-1 battle with the Giants. Wade LeBlanc threw five innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out three. Genesis Cabrera (2-3) was the winning pitcher, and Alex Reyes worked around two walks in the ninth to nab his 22nd save. Paul DeJong hit an early home run, and Harrison Bader drove in the game-winning run for St. Louis.